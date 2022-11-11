Railtel Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 18.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.59% to Rs 428.71 crore

Net profit of Railtel Corporation of India declined 18.16% to Rs 55.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 67.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 428.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 358.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.428.71358.4923.4130.65110.60131.1074.0491.0155.2467.50

