Rain Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 89.52 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.54% to Rs 5456.81 croreNet profit of Rain Industries reported to Rs 89.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 96.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.54% to Rs 5456.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4026.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
For the full year,net profit rose 147.97% to Rs 1438.65 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 580.16 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.64% to Rs 21011.00 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 14526.78 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5456.814026.05 36 21011.0014526.78 45 OPM %11.4812.12 -16.8316.25 - PBDT523.89423.32 24 3117.582074.57 50 PBT335.49223.46 50 2327.271276.42 82 NP89.52-96.96 LP 1438.65580.16 148
