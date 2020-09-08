JUST IN
Business Standard

Raj Packaging Industries standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 9.18 crore

Net profit of Raj Packaging Industries rose 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.189.02 2 OPM %8.937.76 -PBDT0.650.45 44 PBT0.410.19 116 NP0.280.11 155

First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 14:38 IST

