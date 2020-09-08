Raj Packaging Industries standalone net profit rises 154.55% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 9.18 crore

Net profit of Raj Packaging Industries rose 154.55% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.189.028.937.760.650.450.410.190.280.11

