Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 91.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 215.22 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 91.89% to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 215.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales215.22167.29 29 OPM %17.9023.68 -PBDT27.8333.15 -16 PBT13.5520.61 -34 NP7.8997.33 -92

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 16:20 IST

