Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 91.89% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 215.22 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 91.89% to Rs 7.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 215.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 167.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.215.22167.2917.9023.6827.8333.1513.5520.617.8997.33

