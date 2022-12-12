Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tracxn Technologies Ltd, BLB Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and Nectar Lifescience Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 December 2022.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 48.6 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 494 shares in the past one month.

Tracxn Technologies Ltd spiked 12.66% to Rs 99.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd surged 11.19% to Rs 22.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5018 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd exploded 10.65% to Rs 463.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59674 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd jumped 10.16% to Rs 23.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50690 shares in the past one month.

