BLB standalone net profit declines 30.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.68% to Rs 41.08 crore

Net profit of BLB declined 30.82% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.68% to Rs 41.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.41.0899.427.014.022.743.882.683.822.022.92

