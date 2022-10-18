BLB standalone net profit declines 30.82% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 58.68% to Rs 41.08 croreNet profit of BLB declined 30.82% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.68% to Rs 41.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.0899.42 -59 OPM %7.014.02 -PBDT2.743.88 -29 PBT2.683.82 -30 NP2.022.92 -31
