LKP Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.04% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

BLB standalone net profit declines 30.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.68% to Rs 41.08 crore

Net profit of BLB declined 30.82% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 58.68% to Rs 41.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 99.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.0899.42 -59 OPM %7.014.02 -PBDT2.743.88 -29 PBT2.683.82 -30 NP2.022.92 -31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:32 IST

