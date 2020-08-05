Rajvir Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.46% to Rs 5.86 crore

Net Loss of Rajvir Industries reported to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.46% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 32.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 40.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.36% to Rs 33.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.8612.5933.9457.88-107.68-40.11-35.53-34.59-11.33-8.61-28.20-36.64-11.98-9.31-30.80-39.43-10.21-9.60-32.84-40.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)