Power stocks slip

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 16.46 points or 0.56% at 2948.55 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.97%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.53%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.22%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.15%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.05%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 3.93%), CESC Ltd (up 2.59%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.47%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 213.26 or 0.41% at 52764.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 58.1 points or 0.37% at 15869.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 114.35 points or 0.46% at 25189.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.93 points or 0.43% at 7912.91.

On BSE,1975 shares were trading in green, 1146 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)