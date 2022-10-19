Rallis India standalone net profit rises 25.89% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 30.69% to Rs 951.18 croreNet profit of Rallis India rose 25.89% to Rs 71.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.69% to Rs 951.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 727.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales951.18727.80 31 OPM %12.3612.09 -PBDT117.4494.23 25 PBT95.4176.49 25 NP71.0556.44 26
