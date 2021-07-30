Ram Info secures extension from Department of Gram Volunteers/ Secretaries, Govt. of Andhra Pradesh

-
Ram Info announced that the contract from Department of Gram Volunteers/Ward Volunteers & Village Secretaries/Ward Secretaries, Government of Andhra Pradesh has been extended for a period of one year from 01 March 2021 to 28 February 2022.
The company received notification of award on 27 July 2021 awarding the services to act as field operating agency for training, coordinating and monitoring Gram Volunteers / Secretarial Functionaries in Andhra Pradesh. The order is valued at Rs 68.63 crore.
