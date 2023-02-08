JUST IN
Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 22.34% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 612.42 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 22.34% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 612.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 602.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales612.42602.83 2 OPM %4.785.40 -PBDT22.6627.56 -18 PBT17.8823.11 -23 NP12.3415.89 -22

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:48 IST

