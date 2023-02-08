Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 22.34% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 37.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Responsive Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 79.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Precision Wires India standalone net profit declines 2.07% in the September 2022 quarter
D P Wires standalone net profit rises 10.44% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1.59% to Rs 612.42 croreNet profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 22.34% to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.59% to Rs 612.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 602.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales612.42602.83 2 OPM %4.785.40 -PBDT22.6627.56 -18 PBT17.8823.11 -23 NP12.3415.89 -22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU