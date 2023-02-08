Symphony consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 277.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 85.71% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 277.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.277.00205.0015.8814.6355.0034.0048.0028.0039.0021.00

