Symphony consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 277.00 croreNet profit of Symphony rose 85.71% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 277.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales277.00205.00 35 OPM %15.8814.63 -PBDT55.0034.00 62 PBT48.0028.00 71 NP39.0021.00 86
