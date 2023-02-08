Symphony consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 35.12% to Rs 277.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 85.71% to Rs 39.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.12% to Rs 277.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 205.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales277.00205.00 35 OPM %15.8814.63 -PBDT55.0034.00 62 PBT48.0028.00 71 NP39.0021.00 86

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:48 IST

