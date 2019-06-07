Z F Steering Gear (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.29% to Rs 106.77 crore

Net loss of Z F Steering Gear (India) reported to Rs 36.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 106.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 117.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 47.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.50% to Rs 439.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 424.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

106.77117.70439.42424.5514.7021.3717.5720.7818.4424.4684.1594.689.8515.7553.1261.38-36.3214.82-1.3147.07

