Bank of India receives ratings action from CRISIL

Bank of India announced that CRISIL has upgraded its ratings on Additional Tier I Bonds (under Basel III) to CRISIL AA/ Stable from CRISIL AA-/Stable.

CRISIL Ratings has also assigned its 'CRISIL AA+/Stable' rating to the Rs 1,800 crore tier II bonds (under Basel III) and reaffirmed its 'CRISIL AA+/Stable/CRISIL A1+' ratings on the Tier II Bonds (under Basel III) and the certificate of deposit.

