RBL Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.8, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.49% in last one year as compared to a 42.3% rally in NIFTY and a 60.07% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.8, down 0.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 15798.65. The Sensex is at 52732.6, up 0.55%.RBL Bank Ltd has eased around 8.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34532.9, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 192.3, down 0.65% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd jumped 13.49% in last one year as compared to a 42.3% rally in NIFTY and a 60.07% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)