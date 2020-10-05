Ramco Systems Ltd Spurts 5%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 2.46%

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 71.41% over last one month compared to 13.93% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.99% rise in the SENSEX

Ramco Systems Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 469.65. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 2.46% to quote at 20654.99. The index is up 13.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd increased 4.94% and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd added 4.84% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 33.41 % over last one year compared to the 3.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 42682 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78817 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 469.65 on 05 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.1 on 21 May 2020.

