Hero MotoCorp announces good monthly sales in September

Hero MotoCorp reported 16.9% rise in sales to 715,718 units in September 2020 from 612,204 units sold in September 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours on Thursday, 1 October 2020. Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 0.49% to settle at Rs 3151.70 on Thursday. Stock markets remained shut on Friday (2 October) on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

Hero MotoCorp registered record sales of 715,718 units in September 2020, its highest sales in a single month in the calendar year of 2020.

With the peak festival season coming up in the months of October and November, Hero MotoCorp said the company remains cautiously confident of achieving yet another benchmark in post-Covid retail sales with the help of positive consumer sentiments and continued government policy support.

Operating at nearly 100% production capacity with almost all customer touchpoints open, the company remains committed to the health and safety of everyone in its ecosystem, including its customers.

To partially offset the rising input costs and commodity prices, the company has made an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to 2%, with the exact quantum varying on the basis of the model and specific market. The revised prices are effective from 1 October 2020, it added.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters.

