Repco Home Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Symphony Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, AIA Engineering Ltd and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2020.

Repco Home Finance Ltd lost 4.85% to Rs 163 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59471 shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd crashed 3.93% to Rs 913.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4387 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 3.87% to Rs 9.19. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 428.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1132.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

AIA Engineering Ltd dropped 3.50% to Rs 1782.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 668 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1523 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd pared 2.96% to Rs 2085.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29292 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65071 shares in the past one month.

