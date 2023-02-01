JUST IN
Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.17% to Rs 127.50 crore

Net Loss of Ramco Systems reported to Rs 50.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 127.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 126.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales127.50126.03 1 OPM %-22.42-6.59 -PBDT-30.66-8.00 -283 PBT-51.44-26.94 -91 NP-50.27-25.16 -100

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 14:24 IST

