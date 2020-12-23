Ramco Systems secures order from a Global Fortune 500 major

-
Ramco Systems has signed a multi-million-dollar agreement with a Global Fortune 500 major to unify and transform its Payroll for 18 countries in Asia Pacific region on Ramco's Managed Payroll Services.
With this win, the company have added three Fortune 500 brands as clients for Ramco Global Payroll, in Q3 2020.
Complete with chatbots, voice, and AI/ML, Ramco HR and Global Payroll addresses operational HR modules including Core HR, Time & Attendance & Global Payroll with statutory compliance across 50+ countries
