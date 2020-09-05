Ramkrishna Forgings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.48 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.64% to Rs 113.62 croreNet loss of Ramkrishna Forgings reported to Rs 29.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 13.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 71.64% to Rs 113.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 400.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales113.62400.62 -72 OPM %-4.2018.36 -PBDT-22.9053.27 PL PBT-45.3320.61 PL NP-29.4813.79 PL
