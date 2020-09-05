Jeevan Scientific Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 68.14% to Rs 5.33 croreNet Loss of Jeevan Scientific Technology reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 68.14% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.333.17 68 OPM %14.82-42.27 -PBDT0.13-1.69 LP PBT-0.86-2.68 68 NP-0.58-2.10 72
