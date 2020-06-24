JUST IN
AMJ Land Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.56 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 149.47% to Rs 7.01 crore

Net profit of AMJ Land Holdings reported to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 149.47% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 123.23% to Rs 9.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.53% to Rs 17.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.012.81 149 17.1220.51 -17 OPM %3.42-28.47 -4.3226.08 - PBDT5.070.21 2314 12.848.57 50 PBT4.61-0.25 LP 10.996.72 64 NP4.56-0.67 LP 9.804.39 123

