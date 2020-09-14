JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Voltas receives NCLT approval for scheme of merger

ISGEC wins order for semi-dry FGD system from Hindalco
Business Standard

Transformers & Rectifiers India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.51 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 33.68% to Rs 114.76 crore

Net loss of Transformers & Rectifiers India reported to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.68% to Rs 114.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 173.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales114.76173.05 -34 OPM %7.742.53 -PBDT-0.636.35 PL PBT-5.481.40 PL NP-3.510.43 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU