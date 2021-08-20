Volumes spurt at AIA Engineering Ltd counter

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 17066 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1808 shares

3M India Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 20 August 2021.

AIA Engineering Ltd registered volume of 17066 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 9.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1808 shares. The stock slipped 1.99% to Rs.1,948.70. Volumes stood at 1303 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd notched up volume of 2590 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 281 shares. The stock rose 0.59% to Rs.23,600.00. Volumes stood at 131 shares in the last session.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd notched up volume of 28.28 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.22 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.92% to Rs.339.85. Volumes stood at 3.03 lakh shares in the last session.

AAVAS Financiers Ltd saw volume of 34.78 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.15 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.41% to Rs.2,368.00. Volumes stood at 57.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 3.28 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 77243 shares. The stock gained 8.70% to Rs.127.40. Volumes stood at 90635 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)