Power shares fall

Power stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 51.27 points or 1.29% at 3909.39 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.32%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.13%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.51%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.14%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 0.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.41%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.4%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.26%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.85%), moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 471.92 or 0.82% at 57392.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.35 points or 0.78% at 17152.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 172.91 points or 0.62% at 27879.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.53 points or 0.07% at 8358.07.

On BSE,1596 shares were trading in green, 1852 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)