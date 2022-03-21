Utilties stocks dip

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 46.04 points or 1.37% at 3321.42 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.71%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.32%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 3.04%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.15%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.51%), RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 1.41%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.65%), NLC India Ltd (down 0.63%), and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.38%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.85%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.63%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 471.92 or 0.82% at 57392.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.35 points or 0.78% at 17152.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 172.91 points or 0.62% at 27879.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 5.53 points or 0.07% at 8358.07.

On BSE,1596 shares were trading in green, 1852 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)