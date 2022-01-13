RattanIndia backed Revolt Motors opens its first dealership store in Lucknow

RattanIndia backed Revolt Motors announced the expansion of its retail presence in Uttar Pradesh.

The company opens its first store in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh region and it is the 20th dealership store across the country.

Last month Revolt Motors opened three retail stores in Kolkata, Madurai and Coimbatore. All the new stores will be set up by retail partners across the key cities and it has plans to open in 45-plus new stores in 2022.

