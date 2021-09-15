Adani Transmission to execute Rs 1200 cr transmission project in MP

Adani Transmission (ATL) has received the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the acquisition of MP Power Transmission Package-II, incorporated by REC Power Development and Consultancy.
ATL won the project through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process and received the LoI on 14 September 2021.
ATL will build, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in the state of Madhya Pradesh for a period of 35 years.
The project, 'MP Power Transmission Package-II', consists of approximately 850 ckt km of Transmission Lines & Air Insulated Substations of various voltage levels (220kV and 132kV) in 18 Districts of Madhya Pradesh. With a capex of Rs.1,200 crore, ATL's execution of the project will strengthen the transmission system in Eastern Madhya Pradesh
