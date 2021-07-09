Allsec Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aditya Birla Money Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd, 3P Land Holdings Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 July 2021.

Allsec Technologies Ltd soared 12.30% to Rs 490 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7052 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Money Ltd spiked 12.26% to Rs 67.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97614 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd surged 10.86% to Rs 524. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25870 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3679 shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd spurt 9.96% to Rs 17.67. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12741 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd added 9.91% to Rs 32.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7680 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13200 shares in the past one month.

