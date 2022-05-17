Raymond rises after strong Q4 performance

Raymond advanced 4.30% to Rs 848.50 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed to Rs 263 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY21.

Net revenue increased by 44% YoY to Rs 2,032 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose by 82% to Rs 358 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 197 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin in Q4 FY22 was 17.6% as against 14% in Q4 FY21.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 260 crore in FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 297 crore in FY21. Net revenue rose by 74% YoY to Rs 6,348 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman & managing director, Raymond, said, "Capitalizing on the strength of the brand along with our expansive network, we leveraged the growing demand both in domestic and international markets through wide range of product offerings.

We have witnessed demand recovery across all our businesses to pre-covid levels and with our effective cost management, we have delivered highest profitability for the quarter and the year.

With strong focus on deleveraging, through profitability and working capital management, we have generated free cash/lows which has reduced the net debt by approximately 40% in last two years despite the pandemic."

Raymond is an integrated suiting manufacturer that offers end-to-end solutions for fabric and garmenting. It has one of the largest exclusive retail networks in the country with around 1,350 stores in more than 600 towns. The group has presence in engineering space engaged in precision engineered products with an expansive presence in national as well as international markets.

