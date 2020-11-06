SEBI Doubles Overseas Investment Limit Per Mutual Fund To $600 Million

-
ALSO READ
SEBI Says Multicap Mutual Funds Must Invest 25% Each In Small, Mid And Large Cap Stocks
Sebi allows select mutual funds to make additional investment in govt bonds
Shares in broader market rally after Sebi ruling on multicap fund
Sebi allows mutual funds to make additional investment in govt bonds
Mutual fund biz usual, meeting redemptions: Amfi
-
The Securities and Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) has enhanced the foreign investment limit per fund house from $300 million to $600 million. AMCs would have to report utilisation of the foreign limit to SEBI on a monthly basis, within 10 days from the end of each month.
Mutual Funds can make overseas investments subject to a maximum of $600 million per Mutual Fund, within the overall industry limit of $7 billion. Mutual Funds can make investments in overseas Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs) subject to a maximum of $200 million per Mutual Fund, within the overall industry limit of $1 billion. For all ongoing schemes that invest or are allowed to invest in Overseas securities/Overseas ETFs, an investment headroom of 20% of the average AUM in Overseas securities/Overseas ETFs of the previous three calendar months would be available to the Mutual Fund for that month to invest in Overseas securities/Overseas ETFs subject to maximum limits specified.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU