SEBI Doubles Overseas Investment Limit Per Mutual Fund To $600 Million

The Securities and Exchange Board Of India (SEBI) has enhanced the foreign investment limit per fund house from $300 million to $600 million. AMCs would have to report utilisation of the foreign limit to SEBI on a monthly basis, within 10 days from the end of each month.

Mutual Funds can make overseas investments subject to a maximum of $600 million per Mutual Fund, within the overall industry limit of $7 billion. Mutual Funds can make investments in overseas Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs) subject to a maximum of $200 million per Mutual Fund, within the overall industry limit of $1 billion. For all ongoing schemes that invest or are allowed to invest in Overseas securities/Overseas ETFs, an investment headroom of 20% of the average AUM in Overseas securities/Overseas ETFs of the previous three calendar months would be available to the Mutual Fund for that month to invest in Overseas securities/Overseas ETFs subject to maximum limits specified.

