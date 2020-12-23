Domestic Economy Has Potential To Rejuvenate At More Than 7.7% Growth Trajectory In Next Fiscal

The continuous improvement in the key economic and business indicators signals that the worst is behind us and expectations of positive GDP growth at 0.1% to 2% in Q3 and 2% to 4% in Q4 FY 2020-21 are becoming strong. The economy has potential to rejuvenate at more than 7.7% growth trajectory in the next financial year 2021-22, according to PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's EBM Index (Economic and Business Momentum Index).

Strong recovery has been observed in the production of cement, steel,consumer durables & capital goods from the lows of April 2020. In the financial segment, FDI equity inflows have shown a remarkable recovery too, noted the chamber.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)