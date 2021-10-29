RBI Governor Tenure Extended By Three Years Up To December 2024

-
The Central Board of Directors of the RBI on Friday reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation and challenges. The board also deliberated upon possible measures for addressing the emerging challenges, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a release. The 591st meeting of the board was held under the Chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das. His tenure as the Governor has been extended by three years up to December 2024. According to the release, the board also discussed the working of sub-committees of the central board and activities of a few Central Office Departments, including the nationwide survey among bank customers regarding banks' grievance redress system and the functioning of the Ombudsman schemes.
