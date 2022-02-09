TV18 Broadcast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Coal India Ltd and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2022.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd, Coal India Ltd and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2022.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd spiked 10.61% to Rs 68.8 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd soared 9.55% to Rs 438.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 53160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45959 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd surged 5.94% to Rs 239.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coal India Ltd gained 5.25% to Rs 168.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spurt 4.96% to Rs 87.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)