Adani Wilmar Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Geecee Ventures Ltd, Zuari Global Ltd and Deep Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 February 2022.

Adani Wilmar Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 318.2 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 40.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd surged 15.57% to Rs 134.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2084 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd soared 13.86% to Rs 172.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3917 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Global Ltd rose 12.64% to Rs 177.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54865 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20746 shares in the past one month.

Deep Industries Ltd gained 11.96% to Rs 205. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14903 shares in the past one month.

