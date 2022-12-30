RBL Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.95, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.31% in last one year as compared to a 5.06% jump in NIFTY and a 21.69% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.95, up 2.52% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 18232.4. The Sensex is at 61302.92, up 0.28%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 18.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21978.15, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182.6, up 2.76% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 13.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

