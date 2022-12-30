Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Avro India Ltd, V2 Retail Ltd, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 December 2022.

Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd spiked 18.08% to Rs 26.45 at 30-Dec-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avro India Ltd soared 17.99% to Rs 140.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42394 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8169 shares in the past one month.

V2 Retail Ltd surged 14.89% to Rs 106.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69930 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3765 shares in the past one month.

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd gained 14.37% to Rs 113. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37722 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1878 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd advanced 12.53% to Rs 69.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 863 shares in the past one month.

