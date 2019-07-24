RBL Bank Ltd sees sustained weakness, down 1%

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 462.5, down 1% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 462.5, down 1% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 11271.35. The Sensex is at 37839.21, down 0.38%.RBL Bank Ltd has lost around 25.74% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29128.1, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 462.8, down 1.33% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 18.85% in last one year as compared to a 1.25% rally in NIFTY and a 7.27% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 21.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)