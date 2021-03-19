RBL Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 219.7, down 1.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.84% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 65.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 219.7, down 1.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 14584.8. The Sensex is at 49434.74, up 0.44%.RBL Bank Ltd has lost around 7.1% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33856.8, down 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 144.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 220, down 1.68% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd jumped 27.84% in last one year as compared to a 66.77% rally in NIFTY and a 65.93% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)