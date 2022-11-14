RCF rises after Q2 PAT zooms 122% YoY to Rs 262 cr

Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers (RCF) rose 1.33% to Rs 102.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 122.1% to Rs 261.91 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 117.92 crore in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations soared 113.4% to Rs 5,575.95 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 2,612.38 crore in Q2 FY22. Fertilizers revenue was Rs 4,184.12 crore (up 113.35% YoY), revenue from industrial chemicals stood at Rs 778.12 crore (up 60.01% YoY) and revenue from trading segment was Rs 610.79 crore (up 276.89% YoY) in Q2 FY23.

Profit before tax grew 97.2% to Rs 315.65 crore in Q2 FY23 compared with Rs 160.07 crore in Q2 FY22.

Total expense rose 111.4% YoY to Rs 5227.22 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 2,596.02 crore (up 128.5% YoY) and employee expenses aggregated to Rs 164.27 crore (up 12.8% YoY) in the second quarter.

Finance cost surged 250.5% to Rs 59.10 crore during the period under review.

Net cash generated from operating activities was Rs -846.81 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 as against Rs 820.33 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.

RCF is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.

