RCF rises after Q2 PAT zooms 122% YoY to Rs 262 cr

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma rises after Q2 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 2,262 cr
RCF Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 212 cr
CARE Ratings rises after board OKs Rs 122-cr share buyback
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 122.11% in the September 2022 quarter
MAS Financial soars after Q2 PAT rises 28% YoY; disbursements at Rs 2,262 crore
-
Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers (RCF) rose 1.33% to Rs 102.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 122.1% to Rs 261.91 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 117.92 crore in Q2 FY22.
Revenue from operations soared 113.4% to Rs 5,575.95 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 2,612.38 crore in Q2 FY22. Fertilizers revenue was Rs 4,184.12 crore (up 113.35% YoY), revenue from industrial chemicals stood at Rs 778.12 crore (up 60.01% YoY) and revenue from trading segment was Rs 610.79 crore (up 276.89% YoY) in Q2 FY23.
Profit before tax grew 97.2% to Rs 315.65 crore in Q2 FY23 compared with Rs 160.07 crore in Q2 FY22.
Total expense rose 111.4% YoY to Rs 5227.22 crore in Q2 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 2,596.02 crore (up 128.5% YoY) and employee expenses aggregated to Rs 164.27 crore (up 12.8% YoY) in the second quarter.
Finance cost surged 250.5% to Rs 59.10 crore during the period under review.
Net cash generated from operating activities was Rs -846.81 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 as against Rs 820.33 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.
RCF is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU