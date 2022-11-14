Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 25.93 points or 0.53% at 4832.05 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 3.85%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.9%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.42%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.92%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.76%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.48%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.33%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.26%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.25 or 0.05% at 61762.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.65 points or 0.09% at 18365.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.87 points or 0.24% at 29053.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.62 points or 0.03% at 9009.66.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 1838 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)