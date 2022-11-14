JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

FMCG shares fall

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Power shares edge lower

Capital Market 

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 25.93 points or 0.53% at 4832.05 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, ABB India Ltd (down 3.85%), NHPC Ltd (down 1.9%),Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.42%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 0.92%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.76%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.36%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.48%), Adani Power Ltd (up 1.33%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.26%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.25 or 0.05% at 61762.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 15.65 points or 0.09% at 18365.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.87 points or 0.24% at 29053.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.62 points or 0.03% at 9009.66.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 1838 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 14:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU