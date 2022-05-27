RCF Q4 PAT jumps 38% YoY to Rs 212 cr

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) posted 38.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 212.26 crore on a 79.06% surge in net sales to Rs 4,109.88 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.Profit before tax jumped nearly 35% to Rs 277.5 in Q4 FY22 as compared to Rs 205.9 crore recorded in the same period last year. Total expenses soared 80.78% to Rs 3,863.37 in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Cost of material consumed soared 116.5% to Rs 1,885.54 crore and employee benefits expenses surged 38.3% to Rs 190.7 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to the corresponding quarter previous year.
On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 8.36% in Q4 FY22 from 7.46% posted in Q4 FY21. Meanwhile, net profit margin stood at 5.16% in Q4 FY22 as against 5.31% recorded in Q4 FY21.
On full year basis, the company recorded 81.4% jump in net profit to Rs 680.81 crore on a 54.7% surge in net sales to Rs 12,812.17 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.37 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
RCF is a fertilizer and chemical manufacturing company. The firm manufactures urea, complex fertilizers, bio-fertilizers, micro-nutrients, water soluble fertilizers, soil conditioners and a range of industrial chemicals. As on 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 75% stake in the company.
Shares of RCF rose 1.83% to close at Rs 94.40 on Friday.
