RDB Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 125.76% to Rs 10.43 croreNet Loss of RDB Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 125.76% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 and also during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 23.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.434.62 126 23.8623.36 2 OPM %9.20-11.90 -8.9713.91 - PBDT-1.07-0.72 -49 1.531.37 12 PBT-1.25-0.85 -47 1.000.79 27 NP-0.79-0.40 -98 0.830.83 0
