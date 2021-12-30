Godrej Properties Ltd Slides 1.49%

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 8.65% over last one month compared to 0.05% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 1.49% today to trade at Rs 1829.2. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.76% to quote at 3801.94. The index is up 0.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 1.32% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 1.15% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 55.23 % over last one year compared to the 21.04% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has lost 8.65% over last one month compared to 0.05% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3118 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54811 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2598 on 14 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1200.1 on 06 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)