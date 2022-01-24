Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd stays under pressure

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 375.9, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.94% in last one year as compared to a 20.8% rally in NIFTY and a 46.36% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 375.9, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.37% on the day, quoting at 17200.05. The Sensex is at 57680.91, down 2.3%.Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 0.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 8.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25055.85, down 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 377, down 1.22% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd tumbled 2.94% in last one year as compared to a 20.8% rally in NIFTY and a 46.36% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 6.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

