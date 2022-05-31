Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 54.02 points or 1.68% at 3264.59 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 4.47%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.98%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.24%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.6%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.24%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.93%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.49%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 0.36%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 417.51 or 0.75% at 55508.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.55 points or 0.62% at 16558.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 123.69 points or 0.47% at 26315.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.54 points or 0.29% at 8172.89.

On BSE,1479 shares were trading in green, 1277 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

