Real Estate stocks ease

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 15.86 points or 0.59% at 2664.15 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.77%),DLF Ltd (down 0.76%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.57%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.29%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.27%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 0.7%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.54%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 92.08 or 0.18% at 52029.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 17.35 points or 0.11% at 15600.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 71.4 points or 0.3% at 23524.58.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.66 points or 0.13% at 7437.54.

On BSE,1235 shares were trading in green, 1805 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

