Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 65.34 points or 1.72% at 3871.79 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 3.07%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.05%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.02%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.97%),DLF Ltd (up 1.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.7%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.06%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.95%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.87%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.34%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 576.77 or 1.02% at 57323.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 156.65 points or 0.93% at 17068.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 212.82 points or 0.76% at 28251.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.29 points or 0.51% at 8695.34.

On BSE,2045 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 93 were unchanged.

