Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 19.03 points or 0.78% at 2468.31 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.37%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.89%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.69%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.59%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.2%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.98%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.81%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, DLF Ltd (down 0.53%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.55 or 0.01% at 47751.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6 points or 0.04% at 13987.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 74.63 points or 0.41% at 18107.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.6 points or 0.3% at 5959.1.

On BSE,1489 shares were trading in green, 658 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

